Austria Klagenfurt against BW Linz LIVE from 5pm

5th round in the domestic Bundesliga: Austria Klagenfurt face Blau-Weiß Linz. Kick-off is at 5pm, we will report live (ticker below).
The statistics make Austria Klagenfurt the clear favorites ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga home match against Blau-Weiß Linz. The Carinthians are unbeaten against the Upper Austrians in seven competitive matches and have won all four games in front of their own fans against their "favorite opponents", who have also failed to score a goal in the two previous upper house duels with Peter Pacult's team. And yet there is also a lot to be said for the visitors - such as the 3-0 win against Rapid the previous week.
Pacult praises Scheiblehner
The Blue & Whites also beat Vienna Austria to open the season, which is one of the reasons why they are third in the table after four rounds. Pacult has great respect for the Upper Austrians. "They have developed further compared to last year, which is not surprising, because coach Scheiblehner is doing an excellent job," emphasized Pacult.
Past results are of little interest to the Viennese and he expects a close game. "Little things will decide. A lot will depend on willingness to run and tackling. We also have to be clever to avoid running into counterattacks. Because Blau-Weiß defend well and thrive on a quick transition game going forward," warned Pacult.
His team managed their first league win of the season a week ago, and there was great relief after the 1-0 win at WSG Tirol. "That gave us confidence. The team is developing well, the curve is now slowly pointing upwards. But it's clear that we still have a lot of work ahead of us until everything fits together again after the huge upheaval in the summer," said Pacult.
Scheiblehner expects a "very tough nut to crack"
Blue & White coach Gerald Scheiblehner spoke of Austria Klagenfurt as "a very tough nut to crack. Nevertheless, we are traveling to Klagenfurt with very, very good results and a broad chest and want to play for victory there as well," announced Scheiblehner.
