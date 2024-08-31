Austria Klagenfurt against BW Linz LIVE from 5pm

The statistics make Austria Klagenfurt the clear favorites ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga home match against Blau-Weiß Linz. The Carinthians are unbeaten against the Upper Austrians in seven competitive matches and have won all four games in front of their own fans against their "favorite opponents", who have also failed to score a goal in the two previous upper house duels with Peter Pacult's team. And yet there is also a lot to be said for the visitors - such as the 3-0 win against Rapid the previous week.