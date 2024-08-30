Witness recorded everything
After shots fired in the house: Cobra arrested residents
"Gunshots in the house!" Neighbors raised the alarm in Eisenstadt on Friday night. A crime was feared. The Cobra special unit had to arrive in full gear near the Martinkaserne barracks in Burgenland. Access was made at an opportune moment. A concerned neighbor witnessed the special operation up close (audio recording above).
"This is the police! Come out with your hands up, the house is surrounded!" This loud announcement through the megaphone startled the residents of a housing estate near the Martinkaserne barracks in Eisenstadt on Friday night. From 3.30 a.m., the call was repeated almost every minute. In the background, the follow-up horn joined in. The Cobra special unit had taken up position.
Several shots heard
The large-scale operation was triggered by an alert from concerned residents of Ing.-Hans-Sylvester-Straße, who suspected that they had heard several shots in the suspicious neighboring house shortly after midnight. "In a case like this, you have to proceed with the utmost caution," said the special forces on the scene.
The operation was supported by a drone from the air. An incidental detail: in the middle of the operation, the drone had to make a stopover at the Martin barracks to change the batteries.
"There was no danger to life"
The raid then took place at around four o'clock in the morning. The suspect was arrested. No dangerous firearm was found on him. However, the officers did seize a blank-firing pistol and a BB gun.
According to Cobra, the man was alone in the house. "There were no injuries. No one was in danger", the police report stated. Following investigations, the resident has been charged by the public prosecutor's office in Eisenstadt.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
