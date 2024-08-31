Trial in Feldkirch
Frightening little children
On Friday, a 41-year-old early retiree from Dornbirn had to answer for a cut-throat gesture towards children at Feldkirch Regional Court.
Four playing children - the youngest is just four years old, the oldest twelve - experienced a veritable moment of shock in the courtyard of a residential complex in Dornbirn in mid-June: out of nowhere, the defendant suddenly tore open the balcony door and put an abrupt end to the quartet's hilarious play with a cutthroat gesture.
The great silence
When the shocked girls told their parents about the incident, they reported it to the police. Upon investigation, the officers find the heavily intoxicated early retiree in his apartment. As he cannot be questioned due to his condition, he is summoned to the police station to give a statement. But even there he doesn't say a word later.
Nor did he say anything in court on Thursday: the 41-year-old was quite surprised when Judge Lisa Pfeifer confronted him with the allegations: "Hoi, funny", he said, once again refusing to give any further details about the case.
His argument: "I don't even know the names of the children. Maybe it wasn't even me." In addition, there is always a coming and going in the block of flats: "You don't know your way around your own house anymore. But if the accusations against me are true, I'm sorry and I apologize."
Because he didn't know what he was doing
Due to the early retiree's alcohol problem, the council assumes in case of doubt that the man did not really want to threaten the children with his behavior and therefore acquits him. The verdict is not final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
