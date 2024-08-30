Baby Aleyna was in a particular hurry at birth

Nejra and her father Ajdin actually wanted to go to hospital themselves, but due to the short intervals between contractions, they decided against it at short notice in consultation with a friend of the family. She then called the ambulance - in hindsight, it was absolutely the right decision. "It all happened so quickly," recalls the mother. "I'm very happy and grateful that the friend was there and that the rescue came so quickly. We couldn't have done it on our own," says the father.