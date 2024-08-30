Born at home
Baby Aleyna was in a particular hurry at birth
A home birth recently took place in Maria Alm in Pinzgau! Baby Aleyna could hardly wait to see the light of day. Both the newborn and mom Nejra are doing well. It wasn't the first home birth for emergency paramedic Markus.
Markus and his colleague Esra were called to an operation in Maria Alm in the early morning of August 14. As soon as they arrived, it was clear that baby Alenya didn't want to wait any longer. It was only after she was born that the emergency doctor arrived, who established that the child was in good health and could be taken to hospital with her mother Nejra.
Nejra and her father Ajdin actually wanted to go to hospital themselves, but due to the short intervals between contractions, they decided against it at short notice in consultation with a friend of the family. She then called the ambulance - in hindsight, it was absolutely the right decision. "It all happened so quickly," recalls the mother. "I'm very happy and grateful that the friend was there and that the rescue came so quickly. We couldn't have done it on our own," says the father.
"Beautiful and touching"
It was the fourth home birth for paramedic Markus. "You never get used to it. A home birth is always exciting. But above all, it's one thing: beautiful and touching. When everything goes as smoothly as it did in this case, that's doubly true," he emphasizes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.