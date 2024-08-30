Vorteilswelt
Born at home

Baby Aleyna was in a particular hurry at birth

Nachrichten
30.08.2024 23:00

A home birth recently took place in Maria Alm in Pinzgau! Baby Aleyna could hardly wait to see the light of day. Both the newborn and mom Nejra are doing well. It wasn't the first home birth for emergency paramedic Markus.

Markus and his colleague Esra were called to an operation in Maria Alm in the early morning of August 14. As soon as they arrived, it was clear that baby Alenya didn't want to wait any longer. It was only after she was born that the emergency doctor arrived, who established that the child was in good health and could be taken to hospital with her mother Nejra. 

Nejra and her father Ajdin actually wanted to go to hospital themselves, but due to the short intervals between contractions, they decided against it at short notice in consultation with a friend of the family. She then called the ambulance - in hindsight, it was absolutely the right decision. "It all happened so quickly," recalls the mother. "I'm very happy and grateful that the friend was there and that the rescue came so quickly. We couldn't have done it on our own," says the father. 

"Beautiful and touching"

It was the fourth home birth for paramedic Markus. "You never get used to it. A home birth is always exciting. But above all, it's one thing: beautiful and touching. When everything goes as smoothly as it did in this case, that's doubly true," he emphasizes. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Salzburg-Krone
Salzburg-Krone
