An additional € 84 million
Housing subsidies in Tyrol to be extended
The package, which comes into force in September, will increase the income limits for housing subsidies, promote the purchase of second-hand homes and simplify the process.
In the first half of 2024, the state of Tyrol has released around 180 million euros in funding. With the funds from the nationwide housing and property offensive, a further 84 million euros are now available for housing subsidies. It is to be improved as of September 1.
We are creating additional incentives for sustainable building and housing. We are also simplifying the processing of subsidy applications, thus creating more transparency and speeding up the handling of subsidies.
Wohnbaureferent Georg Dornauer
Bild: Birbaumer Christof
"This will allow even more people to benefit from the subsidies," promises Tyrol's Housing Minister and Deputy Governor Georg Dornauer (SPÖ). Specifically, the following changes will be introduced in September:
- The income limit for housing subsidies will be raised: From 3600 to 3800 euros for one-person households, from 6000 to 6300 euros for two-person households and also from 450 to 480 euros for each additional person.
- In order to counteract soil sealing, the purchase of second-hand apartments will be supported with a subsidized loan of 27,500 euros.
- The subsidy process will be simplified, for example the determination of appropriate total construction costs, which will make processing less time-consuming and therefore much quicker.
- The subsidies for bicycle parking spaces, for measures to prevent heating (e.g. blinds) and for climate-friendly insulation materials have also been improved.
Further information: www.tirol.gv.at/bauen-wohnen/wohnbaufoerderung
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
