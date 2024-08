German mountaineer slipped and fell

No telephone connection at the scene of the accident

The climber suffered a fractured ankle and was therefore unable to descend any further. Her companion, a 37-year-old compatriot, had to descend to the Deffreggerhaus to make an emergency call, as no telephone connection was possible at the scene of the accident. "The injured woman was rescued by the C7 emergency helicopter using a rope and flown to the hospital in Lienz," said the police.