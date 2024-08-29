Justice too slow: Rockers released after complaint

Brutal extortion of protection money in Upper Austria

According to the Vienna Higher Regional Court, this was not the case in this spectacular case, which involved criminal association, extortion, grievous bodily harm and drug trafficking, among other things. The case focuses on an alleged extortion of protection money in September 2023 in a nightclub in Upper Austria. At around two o'clock in the morning, the group gathered in the area of the disc jockey, who was then brutally beaten up. The bar manager, who had previously been surrounded, was then attacked. As the victim lay unconscious on the ground, he was allegedly kicked by at least four Hells Angels.