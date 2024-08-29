Indictment against police officer in Red Bull heir case

Up to ten years in prison - heir flees

It was not until 2017 that the Thai judiciary issued an arrest warrant against Voravuth under public pressure. The Red Bull heir then left the country on his private jet - thus evading prosecution. The charges against him were dropped in 2020. Several of the offenses on which the charges were based were now time-barred. However, the most serious charge - reckless driving causing death - could have been punished until 2027. The Red Bull heir was facing up to ten years in prison for this.