"Highly talented"
Malick Yalcouye: From the Premier League to Sturm
Sturm Graz have secured the services of Malick Yalcouyé. The 18-year-old central midfielder is a dual citizen of the Ivory Coast and Mali and joins SK Sturm on loan from Brighton in the English Premier League
He is "a highly talented young player who we had already been following closely during his time at Göteborg", explained Sturm sporting director Andreas Schicker. Yalcouyé only moved from IFK Göteborg to Brighton in England in the summer. He signed with the Austrian double winners until the summer of 2025.
"An absolute profile player"
"With his tackling ability and dynamism, he is an absolute profile player and brings another element to our midfield that gives us more options and gives us a broader base. I would also like to thank Brighton for the excellent cooperation that has existed since Kjell Scherpen's transfer and has given us an excellent basis for discussions with the sporting managers there," says Schicker, rubbing his hands together.
"Very appealing"
Yalcouye is quoted in a press release as follows: "Sturm Graz made a lot of effort to get me and explained to me what plans they have for me. The chance to develop further here, gain new experience and play internationally with SK Sturm is very appealing to me and I'm really looking forward to this task!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.