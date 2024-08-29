Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Highly talented"

Malick Yalcouye: From the Premier League to Sturm

Nachrichten
29.08.2024 15:52

Sturm Graz have secured the services of Malick Yalcouyé. The 18-year-old central midfielder is a dual citizen of the Ivory Coast and Mali and joins SK Sturm on loan from Brighton in the English Premier League

comment0 Kommentare

He is "a highly talented young player who we had already been following closely during his time at Göteborg", explained Sturm sporting director Andreas Schicker. Yalcouyé only moved from IFK Göteborg to Brighton in England in the summer. He signed with the Austrian double winners until the summer of 2025.

"An absolute profile player"
"With his tackling ability and dynamism, he is an absolute profile player and brings another element to our midfield that gives us more options and gives us a broader base. I would also like to thank Brighton for the excellent cooperation that has existed since Kjell Scherpen's transfer and has given us an excellent basis for discussions with the sporting managers there," says Schicker, rubbing his hands together.

"Very appealing"
Yalcouye is quoted in a press release as follows: "Sturm Graz made a lot of effort to get me and explained to me what plans they have for me. The chance to develop further here, gain new experience and play internationally with SK Sturm is very appealing to me and I'm really looking forward to this task!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf