Brutal home invasion: couple seriously injured
In November 2017, a 37-year-old man allegedly broke into the home of a couple from Lower Austria and brutally beat them up. While DNA traces of the Bulgarian in the house are supposed to prove this, the defense lawyer argues: "That would not have been possible at all." His client would have had a shattered heel bone at the time ...
Almost seven years ago, two men broke into the house of a married couple in Strimpfling (Lower Austria) through a basement window - while the residents were at home. "His whole face was completely swollen," is how the public prosecutor at the Korneuburg regional court describes how the intruders beat the 67-year-old man black and blue.
Threatened to set her husband on fire
They also became violent towards the wife before pouring a liquid over her husband and threatening to set him on fire if she did not fetch money and valuables. The burglars then fled, leaving their victims seriously injured and traumatized. The 67-year-old, who worked as a farmer, had to take early retirement due to permanent vision and balance problems.
These permanent consequences are now also the reason why a 39-year-old man finds himself in front of a jury. The Bulgarian is said to have committed the brutal home invasion with a second stranger - his DNA was found in three places in the square courtyard. Years later, the genetic material finally produced a match.
"Would not have been possible at all"
However, the eight-time convict and his defense lawyer Peter Philipp find it difficult to explain. The Bulgarian is innocent. "A home invasion is a terrible offense. We don't even need to talk about that," admits lawyer Philipp. However, his client had smashed his heel bone two and a half months before the terrible burglary - documents from Vienna General Hospital would prove this. The uninsured man could not afford an operation. "In this situation, it would not have been possible for him to commit a home invasion."
The presiding judge is nevertheless skeptical: "It's a very strong suspicion if her DNA trace is found three times." The defendant tries to explain this with his stolen rucksack with sweaty sportswear. "Because of the DNA on the cupboard door, you might think you were there and not just your rucksack," Ms. Rat adds - "I can't even walk normally. I couldn't really stand back then. I went all over the place with crutches." He finally presents his limping gait to everyone present in court.
The 37-year-old is also charged with another attempted home invasion in Vienna-Brigittenau in 2018. The court is adjourned to October 28 to summon further witnesses and an expert witness.
