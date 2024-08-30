To the Gampielalm in the southern Zillertal Alps

It doesn't take long to reach the Bodenalm. It still seems too early to stop for refreshments, but the route continues steadily along the road and through beautiful meadows. Soon you branch off to the right onto the path, which splits shortly afterwards. Of the two routes to the Gampielalm marked here, we take the shorter one on the right. The trail leads up the steep slope in the shady forest to the Gampielalm in open, sunny terrain.