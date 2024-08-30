Let's go
To the Gampielalm in the southern Zillertal Alps
We set off on a pleasure tour into the wonderful Pfunderer mountains over the Brenner Pass down to South Tyrol. The magnificent Gampielalm is an extremely rewarding destination for young and old.
The Pfunderer mountains are part of the Zillertal Alps, but lie south of the Brenner Pass. The journey is worthwhile - because of the landscape and the culinary delights on the alpine pasture.
From the Dun parking lot, always follow "Gampielalm" (also spelled "Gampilalm"). At first, an asphalt path (car traffic) leads comfortably upwards in open terrain. At the last house, the forest path begins, which runs alongside the stream in the forest up the valley. Steep mountain flanks rise up on all sides.
Facts and figures
- Valley town: Vintl in the Pustertal Valley
- Starting point: free Dun parking lot (1445 m) in the hamlet of the same name in the Pfunderer Tal valley; at the western start of the Pustertal valley near Vintl, drive into the Pfunderer Tal valley to Pfunders and continue to the hamlet of Dun with its parking lot
- Route: asphalted road, forest path, trail
- Equipment: sturdy shoes, poles
- Requirements: basic level of fitness
- Children: from 2 years
- Mountain buggy: no
- Refreshments: Gampielalm (2047 meters), open daily until 29 September, T ++39/338/4858383, www.gampielalm.com; Bodenalm (1700 meters) www.bodenalm.com
- Public transport: too inconvenient
- Difference in altitude: around 600 meters
- Length: around 4 kilometers (parking lot - Gampielalm; according to ascent route)
- Walking time: around 1 3/4 or 1 1/2 hours (ascent or descent; alternative descent via road a little longer)
It doesn't take long to reach the Bodenalm. It still seems too early to stop for refreshments, but the route continues steadily along the road and through beautiful meadows. Soon you branch off to the right onto the path, which splits shortly afterwards. Of the two routes to the Gampielalm marked here, we take the shorter one on the right. The trail leads up the steep slope in the shady forest to the Gampielalm in open, sunny terrain.
The Dolomites set the tone on the terrace to the south. The South Tyrolean delicacies made from local produce on the menu are also a treat. There is also a petting zoo for young mountain enthusiasts to pass the time.
Take the same route back or alternatively hike down the road to the north. After crossing the Eisbruggbach stream, turn left downhill on the path. This leads us back to the original route a little later - to the starting point.
