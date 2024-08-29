Shirin David
“Bauch Beine Po” is German summer hit 2024
Rapper Shirin David knows all about number one hits - no solo singer has ever had more songs reach number one than her. But that's not all, because now the 29-year-old can also claim the official summer hit 2024.
This was announced in Baden-Baden by GfK Entertainment, the company responsible for the Official German Charts. The song "Bauch Beine Po" has already topped the singles charts for four weeks.
From a standing start to the top
After "Mädchen auf dem Pferd" (Luca-Dante Spadafora, Niklas Dee, Octavian) and "Layla" (DJ Robin & Schürze), it is already the third German-language summer hit in a row. In addition to the summer hit 2024, however, rapper David can claim much more success for herself.
According to Gfk Entertainment, the 29-year-old achieved the first ever German-language summer hit by a female act with the track "Bauch Beine Po", which was released at the end of July. The song landed at the top of the charts from a standing start, giving Shirin David her seventh number one hit - and that means another record, because according to GfK, no other female solo act has achieved this before her.
But the rapper is not only at the top of the charts in Germany: in Austria (Austria Top 40), "Bauch Beine Po" also landed at the top; it also came third in Switzerland (Official Swiss Hit Parade). In total, the song has been streamed over 30 million times in all three countries.
Catchy melody and a good mood
No wonder the track is so successful, because according to GfK, the "most important criteria that make a real summer hit" are contained in "Bauch Beine Po", such as "lyrics that are easy to sing along to, a catchy melody that spreads a good mood and a rhythm that invites you to dance".
But the viral effect also plays a major role in turning a summer song into a summer hit, as was reported. Countless fans, including acts such as the band Culcha Candela, have imitated the choreography of the song on Tiktok, helping the title to become even more popular.
However, the title is controversial. Opinions differ as to whether it is about the unbroken glorification of a trained, slim body - or clever irony. A few lines from the song: "You want a body? Then you have to push! If you're a hottie, they'll look. Go to the gym, get skinny, make it a show. We're pretty in a bikini. That's stomach, legs and bottom."
"Blonde and super mega hot"
The song also contains phrases such as "I'm out of office, don't call me. This is clean girl aesthetic, beauty program." Also: "I'm smart, but blonde and super mega hot." Many people miss the double layer in the text and the lascivious video clip. And accompanying events could indicate that David really is all about slimming and fitness.
For example, Shirin David posted an "Iced Matcha Latte Recipe" and, together with a fitness studio chain, organized an abdominal-leg-buttocks course for selected - slim, agile fans according to the pictures. However, she became famous as a YouTuber and is a pro at self-promotion. She easily manages to be a border crosser, following beauty trends on the one hand and celebrating self-empowerment on the other.
