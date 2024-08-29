Terror lawyer rumbles:
“Girlfriend pregnant, won’t blow up stadium”
After the CIA Deputy Director's shock statement about "tens of thousands of planned victims at the Swift concert", the lawyers of the main terror suspects counter. "My client is about to become a dad. He probably won't be blowing up the stadium," says top defense lawyer Nikolaus Rast.
For celebrity lawyer Werner Tomanek, who is representing the 19-year-old alleged terror mastermind according to the court file, the new accusations and planned victim figures from America are "bizarre". "Everything is bigger in the USA. But my client is certainly not a top terrorist."
And he sharply criticizes domestic investigations: "The garbage can into which he threw the alleged remains of the bomb-making process is for organic waste and was not sealed. He was wearing the FFP2 mask and gloves because he was afraid of maggots."
The defense lawyer now wants to refute the serious allegations with the renowned explosives expert Ingo Wieser. "It's all hype. The hydrogen peroxide is available in every drugstore, the Bipa has sulphurous acid in the drain cleaner." Tomanek also announces a press conference with further "revelations", "which are sure to interest Swift fans".
"They are just well-known, live in the same village"
Nikolaus Rast, the lawyer for the second, 17-year-old terror suspect in custody, is of the same opinion. "Both have been known for years because they live in the same 'village' (Ternitz, note)."
According to the teenager, who denies any involvement, he was simply unlucky to have been targeted by state security as a scaffolder at the concert stage in the stadium. And the visits to a notorious Islamic house of prayer, which is too radical even for the Islamic Religious Community (IGGÖ)? Rast: "He only visited the mosque in Vienna because his girlfriend lives practically next door."
Terror suspect becomes a father
The accusations of involvement in terrorism are also "ridiculous" for another reason: "Both (the 17-year-old and his girlfriend, note) are expecting a child. She is three months pregnant. My client is probably not planning to blow up the Ernst Happel Stadium."
The Directorate of State Security and Intelligence (DSN) sees things differently. After all, the 19-year-old had warned his 17-year-old friend not to be at the first - later canceled - Swift concert in the stadium ... The suspected terror duo are still under investigation for terrorist association (§ 278b of the German Criminal Code) and criminal organization (§ 278a of the German Criminal Code).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
