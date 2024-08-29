Justice Watch representative: “The prison system is finished!”

Demanding profession

"If you add those who are retiring, we're probably looking at 25 people. The number of people who quit exceeds the number who join many times over," underlines Dürnberger. The job is demanding because the inmates are becoming increasingly difficult, the overload is evident and the working hours are almost impossible to reconcile with family life. At least two weekends a month, plus night shifts. Many can no longer cope with this. The situation is particularly grim in the prisons in Stein (Lower Austria) and Innsbruck, as well as in the Graz-Jakomini prison.