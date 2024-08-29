Opponent gives up
US Open: Novak Djokovic wins “without serve”
The sweltering heat in New York is also taking its toll on the tennis stars. However, defending champion Novak Djokovic defied the conditions on Wednesday and advanced to the 3rd round of the US Open. His service caused him problems: "When you play without a serve, you have to work hard."
Djokovic didn't have to wait that long in Arthur Ashe Stadium, as his Serbian compatriot Laslo Djere retired in the third set due to injury.
After beating Djere 6:4, 6:4, 2:0, Djokovic spoke of a "great fight" that the two had put up. "It's not what the spectators want that someone has to give up," said the 24-time Grand Slam champion. "But he obviously had an injury that kept him off the tour for some time and he's still struggling to get back to that level physically. He's such a good player, especially in these conditions."
Trouble over serve
The "Djoker" was not at all satisfied with his service game. He made eight double faults in the relatively short match and only 47 percent of his first serves landed in the court. "When you play without a serve, you have to work hard, you have to run and I had to rely on my baseline game," said Djokovic, who will now face Australian Alexei Popyrin.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.