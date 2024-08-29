US Open: Novak Djokovic wins “without serve”

After beating Djere 6:4, 6:4, 2:0, Djokovic spoke of a "great fight" that the two had put up. "It's not what the spectators want that someone has to give up," said the 24-time Grand Slam champion. "But he obviously had an injury that kept him off the tour for some time and he's still struggling to get back to that level physically. He's such a good player, especially in these conditions."