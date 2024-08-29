Alcohol test positive
Police as witness: Carinthian crashed into fence
A 23-year-old man from Klagenfurt crashed his motorcycle in front of several police officers. The young Carinthian has now lost his driver's license.
At around midnight on Thursday night, a 23-year-old from Klagenfurt was riding his motorcycle southbound on Lastenstraße in Klagenfurt. At the junction with Flatschacher Straße, he wanted to turn right into this road. "In doing so, the man lost control of his motorcycle, causing him to ride over a traffic island located there onto the opposite carriageway and against the kerb," said the police. This caused the 23-year-old to fall and crash into a fence behind the sidewalk.
The accident was witnessed by a police patrol. The 23-year-old sustained at least superficial minor injuries, but refused treatment by the emergency services. "A breathalyzer test revealed that he was heavily intoxicated. His driver's license was confiscated and he was prohibited from continuing to drive," said the police officers.
Head-on collision between car and motorcycle
Just a few hours earlier, on Wednesday at around 5.45 pm, a 17-year-old boy from the district of Klagenfurt-Land was driving on the Wörthersee-Süduferstraße (L 96) coming from Velden in the direction of Reifnitz. At the same time, however, a 31-year-old woman from the district of Villach-Land was also driving her car in the opposite direction.
"At house number 191 in Maria Wörth, the motorcyclist veered onto the oncoming lane in a right-hand bend for an unknown reason, resulting in a collision," said the police. After initial treatment by the emergency services, the young man was flown to Klagenfurt University Hospital by the Christophorus 11 rescue helicopter with injuries of indeterminate severity. The female driver of the car remained uninjured. Neither of them had been drinking alcohol.
