Police as witness: Carinthian crashed into fence

At around midnight on Thursday night, a 23-year-old from Klagenfurt was riding his motorcycle southbound on Lastenstraße in Klagenfurt. At the junction with Flatschacher Straße, he wanted to turn right into this road. "In doing so, the man lost control of his motorcycle, causing him to ride over a traffic island located there onto the opposite carriageway and against the kerb," said the police. This caused the 23-year-old to fall and crash into a fence behind the sidewalk.