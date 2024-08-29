Vorteilswelt
Tears &amp; disappointment

Two legends had to leave the jungle at once

Nachrichten
29.08.2024 09:15

That happened quickly: the day before, "Gute Zeiten, schlechte Zeiten" actor Eric Stehfest (35) sent Thorsten Legat home, and now on day 14 of the RTL jungle camp, he was also sent home. And he is not the only one who had to leave the camp in Wednesday's episode of "Ich bin ein Star - Showdown der Dschungel-Legenden" on RTL+. 

Reality starlet Elena Miras (32) gave up during the jungle test and said the sentence that means the end in the show: "I'm a star - get me out of here!" She was sent into the competition by Eric Stehfest, who had previously been voted out.

Moral task
Shortly after the show began, the legends were given a moral task: They can nominate a star they want to kick out. The star with the most votes had to go. However, there was also the option of abstaining, with the result that no one had to go.

Eric Stehfest was voted out by his fellow campers. (Bild: RTL)
Eric Stehfest was voted out by his fellow campers.
(Bild: RTL)

The legends were therefore faced with the decision: play it safe and vote someone out (if everyone abstains and only one person votes, this one vote could mean the end); or show team spirit and abstain.

Four of the remaining eight legends voted: Elena Miras and "Goodbye Deutschland" emigrant Danni Büchner (46) voted for Eric Stehfest's eviction. Reality star Gigi Birofio (25) cast her vote for "Sommerhaus der Stars" contestant Georgina Fleur (34). And Fleur voted for her rival Miras.

Stehfest was disappointed: "I'm just being punished for being who I am." When presenter Sonja Zietlow and co-presenter Jan Köppen picked him up, they revealed that Stehfest was allowed to choose the participants for the jungle test: he chose Elena Miras and Georgina Fleur. The test consisted of the two of them having to lie down in a pit in which various animals were to be left.

"I'd rather go home"
It wasn't the animals that were the problem for Miras, but the pit. "I'm buried alive in there," said Miras. She tried anyway, but when the lid over the pit was closed as a test, she shrieked and tried to get out again. Eventually she broke off. "I'd better go home."

The jungle test is sheer horror for Elena Miras. She drops out and leaves voluntarily. (Bild: RTL)
The jungle test is sheer horror for Elena Miras. She drops out and leaves voluntarily.
(Bild: RTL)

And so, after Eric Stehfest, within the space of one show another star was knocked out of the race shortly before. The laughing third was Georgina Fleur, who no longer had to go into the pit and was allowed to stay in the race.

Georgina Fleur is allowed to stay, but Elena Miras is out. (Bild: RTL)
Georgina Fleur is allowed to stay, but Elena Miras is out.
(Bild: RTL)

Dr. Bob is ill!
In the new episode, there were not only two evictions, but also a first in the 20-year history of the RTL jungle: jungle doctor Dr. Bob dropped out. "He's actually ill," announced presenter Sonja Zietlow. Zietlow's co-presenter Jan Köppen took his place, imitating the Australian's look with a baseball cap and round glasses. He explained to the two contestants, Miras and Fleur, what was in store for them. Dr. Bob will also be missing from the Day 15 episode.

Jan Köppen becomes Dr. Bob. The jungle doctor is ill! (Bild: RTL)
Jan Köppen becomes Dr. Bob. The jungle doctor is ill!
(Bild: RTL)

The new "Ich bin ein Star" season is a special edition to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the show, which was first broadcast in 2004. It's a kind of alumni reunion: The "legends", as RTL calls them, have already been around the fire in previous seasons.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

