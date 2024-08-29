Two legends had to leave the jungle at once

Dr. Bob is ill!

In the new episode, there were not only two evictions, but also a first in the 20-year history of the RTL jungle: jungle doctor Dr. Bob dropped out. "He's actually ill," announced presenter Sonja Zietlow. Zietlow's co-presenter Jan Köppen took his place, imitating the Australian's look with a baseball cap and round glasses. He explained to the two contestants, Miras and Fleur, what was in store for them. Dr. Bob will also be missing from the Day 15 episode.