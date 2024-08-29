After the Identitarian documentary
State security now investigating genocidal desires
There have been blatant cases of glorification of violence in the environment of the Identitarian movement, as research by the RTL channel has shown. The domestic state security service (DSN) has reacted to the revelations in the right-wing extremist environment. Action is now being taken against those involved.
According to "Krone" information, "several men" are now being investigated in connection with an extreme right-wing party organized by the Identitarian Movement in Vienna. At the meeting in the summer, an undercover reporter team was able to document genocide fantasies of some participants - krone.at reported.
Over beer and a cigarette, one party participant called for a "Srebrenica 2.0". She also stated in front of the cameras that she thought the Holocaust was "cool". The DSN is also investigating the woman.
The Greens were already shocked on Wednesday. "The Identitarians like to wrap their anti-Semitism and racism in a modern cloak and try to camouflage their far-right, even fascist attitude. This is where they show their true colors," spokeswoman Eva Blimlinger was quoted as saying.
Coalition called on the Office for the Protection of the Constitution to act
She called links between the Identitarians and the FPÖ "questionable and dangerous". Party leader Herbert Kickl had repeatedly played down the right-wing extremists as an "NGO from the right". Blimlinger demanded: "It is time for the Office for the Protection of the Constitution to finally intervene consistently here."
Constitutional Minister Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) struck a similar note in a press release: "The research published by the German TV channel RTL on the glorification of genocide and the Holocaust by the Identitarians is disgusting and shocking. The full force of the rule of law must be applied here." The minister called on Kickl to "distance himself immediately and clearly".
The SPÖ spokesperson for the culture of remembrance, Sabine Schatz, also voiced criticism. "The close links between the FPÖ and the Identitarians can no longer be denied," she said. Schatz referred to the increase in right-wing extremist crimes in the past year and urged the implementation of the national action plan against extremism.
FPÖ and Kickl remain silent
The Freedom Party has not yet commented on the investigations. In the past, party leader Kickl has refused to make a clear distinction between the Identitarian movement and the FPÖ.
