Social media stars
MaxaMillion and Selina Hager stir up Forsthaus
Internet rascal Max Weißenböck aka "MaxaMillion" moves into "Forsthaus Rampensau" with his cousin and influencer Selina Hager.
Every day, he entertains hundreds of thousands of followers on his social media channels and his videos are clicked, liked and shared millions of times. Known to many as "MaxaMillion" or "Maxobeyme", he polarizes with his open manner and authenticity in his videos.
Max wants to "win, not make friends"
Because he lives up to his image of being a rascal: no comedy challenge is too great for the Viennese Max Weißenböck , no prank too risky. It can happen that he unceremoniously crashes star designer Philipp Plein's catwalk at Milan Fashion Week and causes quite a stir.
He has already secured himself a place in influencer heaven with his content, but will he also ascend the ramp sow throne? We'll find out when he moves into "Forsthaus Rampensau" together with influencer Selina Hager on October 3. "I go to the Forsthaus to win, not to make friends. As an original Viennese grump, I'm only scared of the shared flat situation, nothing else," Max reveals.
Support from the family
With Selina, he not only has a partner from the same industry at his side, but also a piece of family. The two are cousins who grew up together and therefore know each other particularly well. "Of course we want to win the whole thing. We're both sporty and smart - of course we'll be ramp sows!" she says confidently.
Selina has both feet firmly on the career ladder as a marketing manager, but loves wakeboarding in her free time. She is a five-time Austrian wakeboarding champion.
After "Wildsau" Lydia Kelovitz and "Bauer sucht Frau" star Johannes Höfinger, reality stars Zoe and Robert as well as cheese king Roland Ludomirska and Dominic, Max Weißenböck and Selina Hager are the fourth couple in the 3rd "Forsthaus Rampensau" season. Will they manage to shine together in the games and prevail against the competition? That will be revealed from October 3 on JOYN & ATV.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
