Roads devastated: Families cannot be reached

Access road to the mountain station mired

The Goldeckbahn is also affected. It is closed due to buried access roads. "The parking lot is inaccessible. The access road to the mountain station is mired and blocked by fallen trees," says cable car spokeswoman Stefanie Hopfgartner. They hope to be able to reopen the lift at the weekend. "The only thing that needs to be guaranteed is access. An inspection of the cable car has shown that the cable car has not suffered any damage as a result of the storm," says Hopfgartner.