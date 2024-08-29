After storms
Roads devastated: Families cannot be reached
State of emergency still prevails in stormy areas. Goldeckbahn operators hope to reopen soon.
Buried roads and roads destroyed by the storm continue to cause concern in the municipalities of Baldramsdorf and Stockenboi. "The clean-up work is in full swing. But we've been really badly hit this time," says Baldramsdorf Mayor Friedrich Paulitsch.
As reported, the closure of the Baldramsdorf provincial road cannot be lifted for another two weeks due to the enormous damage.
Access road to the mountain station mired
The Goldeckbahn is also affected. It is closed due to buried access roads. "The parking lot is inaccessible. The access road to the mountain station is mired and blocked by fallen trees," says cable car spokeswoman Stefanie Hopfgartner. They hope to be able to reopen the lift at the weekend. "The only thing that needs to be guaranteed is access. An inspection of the cable car has shown that the cable car has not suffered any damage as a result of the storm," says Hopfgartner.
Households cut off
The municipality of Stockenboi was not spared from the storm on Sunday evening. "Our households are still cut off from the outside world," says the head of the municipality, Hans Jörg Kerschbaumer. A bridge in the Weißensee area was completely destroyed. "Unfortunately, there is no access there, but we are working on a temporary solution. A new construction would not be possible so quickly and for cost reasons."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
