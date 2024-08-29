From the state court
Automatically saved draft
A 44-year-old German woman will pay dearly for her outburst in Feldkirch at the end of May. She was sentenced to a partial fine of 8400 euros for trespassing and making dangerous threats at Feldkirch Regional Court.
"I am not aware of any guilt and do not accept the verdict," the previously blameless woman made clear immediately after the verdict was announced at the trial on Wednesday. On the contrary, the victim's accusations were the frame-up story of a social parasite. After an incident in May, the 44-year-old had reported her for trespassing and making dangerous threats.
The background to the unannounced and equally unpleasant visit by the accused at the time was the parallel life of the boyfriend, who not only had a relationship with the victim, but had also been having an affair with the German woman for a year. "He lied to me, cheated on me and ripped me off financially, like a Christmas goose," the victim said on the record. That was also the reason why she turned up at the 47-year-old friend's apartment. "I just wanted to confront him and get the money back."
There was no question of trespassing. The alleged victim would have invited her into the apartment with an inviting gesture. But it turns out that the unfaithful man is neither present nor reachable by phone. And so the two ladies get into an argument. Even more so after the accused initially refuses to leave the apartment. Only the attempts at mediation by her cousin, who had been brought along for support, had any effect.
Insulted as an asocial and a gypsy
While the defendant sticks to her previous version, the victim describes the dramatic scenes of the evening somewhat differently. "She wanted to talk to my friend. When I said he wasn't there, she tried to force the door open and insulted me as an asocial and a gypsy. I threatened to call the police and she threatened to beat me up."
Since the incident, not only she but also her 14-year-old son, who was present at the time, have had massive psychological problems. Which is why the victims' representatives are claiming partial compensation for pain and suffering totaling 660 euros. In the end, Judge Lisa Pfeifer only found the cuckolded affair guilty of trespassing. The cousin is acquitted of the charge of complicity. The victims' claims are referred to the civil courts.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.