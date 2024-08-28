"Don't get away with it"
England: Child (11) arrested after riots
Following the right-wing extremist and anti-Muslim riots in Great Britain, the police have also arrested an eleven-year-old child. The authorities did not provide any further details on gender or specific charges on Wednesday.
It is believed to be the youngest person suspected of involvement in the riots, according to Sky News. Until now, two twelve-year-olds were considered the youngest suspects, and the sentence against one of them is due to be announced next week.
"You will not get away with it"
Police said they had arrested 14 more people aged between 11 and 43 for rioting in the north-east English town of Middlesbrough on August 4. "The message is: 'You will not get away with this'," said Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Robinson. "We can identify you and we will arrest you, you will be detained and brought before the courts."
1000 arrests already
Across the country, police have arrested more than 1,000 people, hundreds have been charged and many have been sentenced to prison. The riots were preceded by a fatal knife attack in the town of Southport, in which three girls were stabbed to death and several children and two adults were injured.
Fake news was spread on social media that the perpetrator was a Muslim migrant. The suspect is an 18-year-old who was born in the UK and whose parents are from Rwanda.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.