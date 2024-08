Dealer led police to huge drug bunker

For some time, the criminalists of the Vienna State Criminal Police Office, Southern Branch, had been keeping a 45-year-old Slovenian under observation. The officers suspected that the suspect might be dealing drugs. On August 21, it turned out that they were right in their suspicions. When he handed over drugs to two Serbs (aged 38 and 52) on the Wiedner Gürtel, the handcuffs clicked for the trio.