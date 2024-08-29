New coaches, incredible euphoria, big goals!

The former legionnaire is regarded as a meticulous worker and also trains individually with the players outside of team training. Everyone at the club - now led by new chairman Adi Kern - is convinced that he is the right man on the bench! "The important thing is that we have nothing to do with the relegation battle," says patron and honorary president Otto Kresch.

Arnaudovski got in the mood for the season at a dinner with his players yesterday ahead of Saturday's kick-off against Ferlach. The team's goals were also discussed. "I want to win titles," winked the coach, who wants to breathe a new mentality into his men. "A new era is beginning. That has to get into their heads."