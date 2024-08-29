Styrian trio in the HLA
New coaches, incredible euphoria, big goals!
The Handball Liga Austria (HLA) kicks off the new season on Friday. Three Styrian clubs are on the hunt for goals, points and the title. Two teams have new coaches on the bench. What do BT Füchse, HSG Graz and Bärnbach/Köflach want to achieve in the new season?
Styria is number one in handball in the 2024/25 season, no other federal state has three clubs. However, the starting position of the local clubs could not be more different: Last year, the Bruck-Trofaiach Füchse caused a sensation, while HSG Graz and traditional club Bärnbach/Köflach had to struggle through the relegation round. The season outlook of the Styrian trio:
BT Füchse blow the horn for the hunt
It will be loud again on Friday in the "Fuchsbau" in Bruck when the BT Füchse kick off the new HLA season with the thriller against cup winners and promoted team Westwien (19.30, live on krone.TV). The team has high expectations after finishing at the top of the table last year and narrowly losing to the Fivers in the quarter-finals.
I am sure that we will reach the quarter-finals. As we all know, anything is possible then.
Benjamin Teras, Trainer der BT Füchse
"We want to pick up where we ended our super season last year," admits coach Benjamin Teras, who is entering his fourth season in Upper Styria. And he is also relying on continuity in his squad. With goalkeeper Leo Nikolic, veteran Thomas Wulz and Denis Skrinjar, there were three departures, which were compensated for by the signings of the two circle runners Sandro Jankovic and Antonio Pribaric. "With the two young goalkeepers Julian Mitterdorfer and Felix Rachwalik, we have also made a commitment to our own young talent," says managing director Karl-Heinz Weiland.
However, the Foxes were unable to shake off perhaps the biggest shortcoming from the previous season: the injury bug, which has stubbornly taken up residence in the Fuchsbau. For example, the signing of Croatian right-back Filip Vucelic fell through because he suffered a torn cruciate ligament. New signings Jankovic and Julian Schiffleitner are not yet ready for the start of the season.
Opening games of the Styrian clubs
30.8., 19.30: BT Füchse - Westwien (live on krone.TV)
31.8., 19.00: HSG Graz - Bregenz (live on fan.at)
31.8., 19.00: Bärnbach/Köflach - Ferlach
"Tremmel and Sabazgiraev are also carrying over injuries from the previous season," says Weiland. Nevertheless, the Foxes want to maintain their place in the top eight and thus their place in the play-offs. "I'm sure we'll reach the quarter-finals. As we all know, anything is possible then," says coach Teras, setting out the direction. "But the league has become stronger again. That's why our first goal for the new season is to stay healthy."
HSG Graz: The big sweat
Started last season with championship ambitions, ended up in the relegation round. "We let ourselves down," admits Michi Schweighofer, club manager of HSG Graz, openly before the start of the HLA season. And wants to do a lot of things differently with his team this year.
The biggest change: the Graz handball team will march to the beat of new Greek coach Spyros Balomenos, who has already made his squad work up a sweat during the six-week preparation period. "I want to play fast-paced handball, everyone has to run, so I need depth in the squad," he explained yesterday at his inaugural press conference.
"It will take two months until all the players are ready," says the Greek, who is therefore also abandoning last year's overly ambitious goals: "We want to get into the play-offs," the coach clarified. "And in the Cup in a final four, which we will then play in Graz."
The most exciting personnel change in the squad: the return of Thomas Eichberger. Although the goalkeeper suffered a serious adductor injury in the spring, he was given the green light by the doctors yesterday to give it his all in training. "If the coach needs me, I'll be ready on Saturday." The home opener against Bregenz (19) is on the agenda.
Bärnbach/Köflach set for a fresh start
A spirit of optimism in western Styria! After the tiresome battle against relegation, Bärnbach/Köflach are looking for a new lease of life. The club's top transfer, Risto Arnaudovski, is set to ensure this!
"I've been in the handball business for a really long time, I've played in Germany, France, Croatia and Austria. But I've never experienced such a positive atmosphere. It's unbelievable! If we're also successful now, then a lot is possible," enthuses the 43-year-old, who led Hard to the last championship title as coach.
The former legionnaire is regarded as a meticulous worker and also trains individually with the players outside of team training. Everyone at the club - now led by new chairman Adi Kern - is convinced that he is the right man on the bench! "The important thing is that we have nothing to do with the relegation battle," says patron and honorary president Otto Kresch.
Arnaudovski got in the mood for the season at a dinner with his players yesterday ahead of Saturday's kick-off against Ferlach. The team's goals were also discussed. "I want to win titles," winked the coach, who wants to breathe a new mentality into his men. "A new era is beginning. That has to get into their heads."
