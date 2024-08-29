Sunday Almkirchtag
New momentum returns to Eng Alm in the Karwendel
A Lower Austrian is now calling the shots at the largest dairy farm in Tyrol. Sylvia Metzler, a Tyrolean by choice, has taken over the management and has big plans. On Sunday, September 1, there will be an Almkirchtag in the magnificent valley head.
The alpine village in the Karwendel Nature Park, which can be reached by car from Hinterriß, lies at an altitude of 1250 meters. It is inextricably linked with the Grosser Ahornboden and its ancient maple trees. The Eng Alm, which belongs to the farming community of the same name, covers around 500 hectares.
More than 200 cows graze there every summer. All nine farmers who make up the farming community have their own hut on the alpine pasture, which forms the core of the magnificent historic alpine village.
The new managing director Sylvia Metzler was drawn to Tyrol by love. She grew up on a farm in Wahlscharnitz and, as a lawyer, she brings experience as a manager to the Karwendel.
Show dairy as one of the many attractions
Those who come to the Eng Alm in the Karwendel do so for a variety of reasons. The scenic valley head is a great place to stop for a bite to eat in the rest hut. "Many visitors also come to our farm store," says Sylvia Metzler.
I would like to focus on cheese sales. Our alpine cheese dairy produces no less than around 60 tons of cheese per season.
Sylvia Metzler, Geschäftsführerin Eng Alm
Bild: zVg
In addition to countless other agricultural products, it also sells award-winning mountain cheese made from raw milk. This is produced on site by the Eng Alm (show) cheese dairy. "We produce 60 tons of cheese every year, and I would like to focus on cheese sales," says Metzler.
Overnight accommodation also available
You can also stay overnight in the "Eng". The Angerhütte is one of the places available for this. If you stay at the Eng Alm in the evening, you will experience a special spectacle. The cows come into the barn on their own to be milked. Metzler: "The animals all find their place without the help of the farmers."
Almkirchtag with a morning pint
There will be a lot going on in the Eng on Sunday, September 1. Because on this day - as every year at this time - the Almkirchtag takes place. At 10.30 a.m., a mass is celebrated at the alpine chapel, followed by a morning pint. The alpine farmers spoil their guests with Tyrolean delicacies.
Further information: www.engalm.at
