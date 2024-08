The “Amazone” association has moved into its new home

"We are delighted"

The first floor houses the offices for handling the association's various services. The organization "Go West - Association for LGBTQIA+" can also be found on the second floor. There is space for counseling services on both floors. The move is not yet complete, but the girls' center will be open again at the usual times from 6 September. "We look forward to seeing everyone who drops by," explains Managing Director Angelika Atzinger.