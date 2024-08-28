Idea for ring streetcar in the Ländle rekindled

"Green castle in the air"

This initiative is not particularly well received by the black coalition partner. ÖVP parliamentary group leader Roland Frühstück speaks of a "green castle in the air", especially as there is no new feasibility study including the route, relief effect and cost estimate. In this context, he cannot resist a side blow at Zadra: "The provincial councillor should have had enough time in recent years to turn the vision outlined in the government program into a concrete project. This has obviously not happened, which I really regret."