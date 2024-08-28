Trial for attempted murder: knife attack in a pub

"He is very sorry. He himself is stunned by what happened that evening," said his lawyer and pleaded guilty to two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of grievous bodily harm. His client understands that he needs to undergo alcohol and drug treatment and would also like to undergo therapy for his personality disorder. He would behave normally in everyday life and his friend described him as a good person. "That was an exceptional situation that did not correspond to his type," said the friend, with whom the accused had also lived, on the witness stand. He had always committed his crimes under the influence of intoxicants.