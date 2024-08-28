ÖEHV team wants to fulfill its Olympic dream

This week, the last three fixed tickets will be awarded in three qualifying tournaments; only the winner of Bratislava can plan for the Olympics. However, the best group runner-up could still slip into the twelve-team field. At present, nine participants have been confirmed: hosts Italy, Canada, Finland, Russia, the USA, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland and the Czech Republic. Russia - like Belarus - has been banned by the international federation for the coming season due to the war of aggression against Ukraine; should the ban also apply to 2026, the best group runner-up will move up. The decision will be made in February 2025.