Viennese dies in alpine accident on the Rax in Lower Austria

The 48-year-old fell over a 50 to 70 meter steep scree field, reported the provincial police department. As the woman had no cell phone with her, she drew attention to herself with loud cries for help. A family of three heard the screams and set the rescue chain in motion.

Other people brought safely to the valley

According to the police, the 13-year-old son had to vomit due to the mental stress. It was therefore not possible for the family to continue. The three people were transported to the valley by the air police, as was the accident victim's climbing partner.