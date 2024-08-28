Old town criterion
At over 60 kilometers per hour through Salzburg
After 2023, there will once again be a Salzburg Old Town Criterium on September 5 as part of the Cyclodome. The names of the starters were also revealed at a media event on Wednesday. Top speeds of over 60 kilometers per hour are expected at the show.
It's that time again on September 5. The second edition of the Salzburg Altstadtkriterium will take place. Last year's rebirth was a success. Thousands of Salzburgers did not want to miss the elite race in the early evening in the heart of the old town.
This year, the organizers are hoping for many spectators again. Also because the route has been changed. The start will be at Residenzplatz. The route runs along Hofstallgasse, past the festival district and back through the Ritzerbogen. "The route has become more spectacular and longer," says Christian Morgner, the organization manager.
Mühlberger, Haller and Co.
Gregor Mühlberger is expecting something similar. The Salzburg native is celebrating his debut this year and is one of the most prominent starters in the 35-strong field alongside his compatriots Marco Haller (Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe), Felix Großschartner (UAE Team Emirates), Tobias Bayer (Alpecin Deceuninck) and the Germans Marco Brenner (Tudor ProCycling) and Georg Zimmermann (Team Intermarche Wanty). "Over 60 km/h is certainly possible," grins the Movistar rider.
In addition to a criterium for the women, there is also a charity race. Personalities such as former ski jumping coach Alex Pointner, Willi Gabalier, Olympic champion Thomas Stangassinger, cabaret artist Caroline Athanasiadis and Florian Gschaider will be taking part.
Closure of the Neutor
The Neutor will be closed as part of the event. "Otherwise we wouldn't be able to make the turn after Hofstallgasse," explains Morgner. The tunnel is still open to public transport, cabs and people with driving licenses.
The next day, the second part of the Cyclodome awaits with the mountain bike eliminator. Regional association president Thomas Hödlmoser is also expecting plenty of excitement here. The field of participants includes the elite: in addition to five-time world champion Gaia Tormena (Italy), superstar Titouan Perrin-Ganier will also be gracing the city of Mozart.
