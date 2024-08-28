What's behind it all?
Mysterious light spectacle over southern Germany
Was that a meteorite? A luminous flying object over Central Europe caused a lot of speculation. It is now clear what caused the light spectacle in the evening sky on Tuesday evening.
Shortly after 9 p.m., the sky over Switzerland, France, southern Germany and western Austria suddenly lit up. Videos of glowing streaks rolling through the night were hastily published on the X platform. Users speculated what the object could be. Some suggested an asteroid or comet.
There were also reports from Switzerland, France and Italy about the mysterious, brightly glowing object. An airplane seemed to be ruled out, as the luminous spectacle was too fast for that, but too slow for a shooting star. As it now turns out: all wrong!
Apparently parts of the satellite burned up
According to the German Federal Office of Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK), a Starlink satellite from southern Germany visibly entered the Earth's atmosphere over Switzerland. The Space Situational Awareness Center of the German Armed Forces had transmitted this information to the BBK, said a spokeswoman for the Federal Office.
A video shows the spectacular streaks of light in the night sky:
☄️ Images des probables débris d'un satellite qui ont illuminé le ciel vers 21h30 ce mardi, ici depuis Zurich en Suisse. (© Michelle Maaß) pic.twitter.com/aVKU4wRcTT— Météo Express (@MeteoExpress) August 27, 2024
Police in various cities in Baden-Württemberg received calls on Tuesday evening from citizens who had observed a flare in the sky. Such calls were received by the police headquarters in Ravensburg, Constance and Stuttgart, for example, according to their spokespersons.
☄️ Photos de la désintégration d'un satellite mardi soir vers 21h30, prises depuis l'Allemagne. Le phénomène a été visible en France (notamment le nord et l'est), Belgique, Luxembourg et Suisse. (via 20Minutes) pic.twitter.com/pkgGw9tBcV— Météo Express (@MeteoExpress) August 28, 2024
The "Météo Express", a weather service for France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Andorra, also reported: The light spectacle could be seen for 20 minutes in some places and showed the "disintegration of a satellite".
The spectacle could also be observed in Vorarlberg:
Was ist das? 21.29 Uhr in Feldkirch - Vorarlberg. pic.twitter.com/BdnVy380qm— Bernhard Heinzle (@HeinzleBernhard) August 27, 2024
Starlink is a satellite network operated by SpaceX that provides access to the internet in very remote regions where the communications infrastructure no longer works. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, SpaceX provided Kiev with thousands of Starlink terminals to ensure the country's internet supply.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.