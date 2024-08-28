From beginner to World Cup participant in one year

Just one year later, he is now on the field at the World Championships: "It's an honor to be there and an incredible experience for me," says the dentist proudly. But "being there is everything" is not the point. Austria goes into the tournament as European vice-champion and fourth in the world rankings, and is one of the big favorites. "The top international class is here, such as the United States, Canada and Mexico. Our goal is still gold," says Hauch and the team, setting their sights high.