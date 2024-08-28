Flag Football
From beginner to World Cup participant in one year
Paul Steidl and Alexander Hauch from the Salzburg Ducks compete at the Flag Football World Championships in Finland, promising start for Team Austria. From rookie to World Cup contender in one year, 2028 Olympics in the back of Hauch's mind.
The Flag Football World Championship got off to a good start. Both the Austrian men and women celebrated two victories at the start in Lahti, Finland.
"We can be satisfied with the start," beamed Alexander Hauch. The defender and Paul Steidl form the Salzburg duo in the red-white-red line-up. While Steidl has already celebrated European Championship silver with Team Austria, this is Hauch's first major event. "I used to play tackle football, but had to stop due to an injury and my work, then I switched."
he top international class is here, such as the United States, Canada and Mexico. Our goal is still gold
Alexander Hauch
Just one year later, he is now on the field at the World Championships: "It's an honor to be there and an incredible experience for me," says the dentist proudly. But "being there is everything" is not the point. Austria goes into the tournament as European vice-champion and fourth in the world rankings, and is one of the big favorites. "The top international class is here, such as the United States, Canada and Mexico. Our goal is still gold," says Hauch and the team, setting their sights high.
Even more important, however, will be the next World Cup, which will serve as qualification for the 2028 Olympics, where the sport will be taking part for the first time. "Flag football is becoming more and more professional, the organization at the World Cup is top," says Hauch, who has Los Angeles in the back of his mind: "I want to be there!"
