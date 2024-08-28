Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Always have it checked

Partial retirement: Beware of calculation errors!

Nachrichten
28.08.2024 11:49

Trust is good, control is better: the partial retirement pay of a Vorarlberg resident was calculated incorrectly. Fortunately, he contacted the Chamber of Labor at an early stage - and saved a whopping 35,000 euros.

comment0 Kommentare

Mr. F. had been employed by a company in Vorarlberg for many years. As a thank you for the good cooperation, the employer allowed him to take advantage of partial retirement. As a result, the company and Mr. F. agreed to reduce his working hours from 100 percent to 60 percent.

In addition to the working hours, the total monthly salary was also agreed in the partial retirement agreement. Mr. F. was to receive a total of 2100 euros gross in future - 1600 euros part-time pay and 500 euros wage compensation. So far, so right.

Receiving much less than agreed
However, after receiving his first payslip at the start of partial retirement, Mr F. had the feeling that something was wrong and arranged a consultation with the Vorarlberg Chamber of Labor. It turned out that at the start of partial retirement, only the gross part-time pay of EUR 1,600 had been settled and paid out. However, the wage compensation or the agreed total remuneration of EUR 2100 gross was only taken into account in the contribution base for social insurance.

AK labor law expert Julia Bischof. (Bild: AK Vorarlberg)
AK labor law expert Julia Bischof.
(Bild: AK Vorarlberg)

Incorrect contribution basis with serious consequences
Bischof found another error: "The contribution basis for social insurance was also incorrect." The company had submitted the amount that Mr F. was now receiving in partial retirement. "According to the law, however, the amount before the reduction in normal working hours must be selected as the contribution base." According to Bischof, this has serious consequences: "Using too low a contribution base would, for example, affect the future pension, any sick pay payments, severance pay and much more. However, as this error was also corrected immediately by the employer, no damage was caused here either."

The partial retirement calculator is available on the AK homepage: https://www.arbeiterkammer.at/service/rechner/Altersteilzeit-Rechner.html

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf