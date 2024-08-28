Partial retirement: Beware of calculation errors!

Incorrect contribution basis with serious consequences

Bischof found another error: "The contribution basis for social insurance was also incorrect." The company had submitted the amount that Mr F. was now receiving in partial retirement. "According to the law, however, the amount before the reduction in normal working hours must be selected as the contribution base." According to Bischof, this has serious consequences: "Using too low a contribution base would, for example, affect the future pension, any sick pay payments, severance pay and much more. However, as this error was also corrected immediately by the employer, no damage was caused here either."