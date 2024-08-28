Already 10 dead
West Bank: military operation could last for days
According to army sources, Israel's "anti-terrorist operation", which began on Wednesday night in the West Bank, is set to last several days. According to Palestinian sources, at least ten people have been killed so far.
According to the Times of Israel, the large-scale military operation in the occupied West Bank will last longer. The main focus of the operation is the Tulkarem region, but the armed forces are also active in the city of Jenin and in the refugee settlement of Far'a near Tubas.
Israel reports several arrests
Several wanted Palestinians were arrested during the operation, according to the military. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the West Bank, five people were killed during the operation in Far'a and two in Jenin. Three others were killed in a drone attack on their vehicle south of Jenin, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance service.
"Since tonight, the Israeli army has been taking strong action against an Islamist-Iranian terrorist network in the Jenin and Tulkarem refugee camps," wrote Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on X. Iran is working to "build an eastern terror front against Israel in Judea and Samaria (the West Bank) by financing and arming terrorists and smuggling advanced weapons via Jordan, similar to the situation in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon".
Situation in the West Bank has worsened since major attack on Israel
The situation in the Israeli-occupied West Bank has worsened considerably since the start of the war between Israel and the Islamist Palestinian organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The war was triggered by the unprecedented large-scale attack on Israel on 7 October 2023 by Hamas, which is classified as a terrorist organization by the USA and the EU, and other militant Palestinian groups.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
