Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" grades

Youngster stood out – one was off the pace

Nachrichten
28.08.2024 00:14

FC Red Bull Salzburg has done it! For the sixth time in a row, the team from Mozart's city has reached the UEFA Champions League. In the 1:1 draw against Dynamo Kiev, which sealed their ticket, one attacking player stood out in a particularly positive way. Some others, however, fell short. The "Krone" scores in detail.

comment0 Kommentare

Blaswich 3
No chance when conceding the goal, otherwise calm.

Van der Brempt 3
Little offensively, defensively solid.

Piatkowski 3
On the spot again several times with his tackles, but not uninvolved in the goal conceded.

Baidoo 2
Set up the opening goal with a strong run, but was completely off the pace afterwards. The man from Graz played extremely poor passes.

Dedic 3
Most of the Ukrainians' attacks came down his unfamiliar left flank. The Bosnian often struggled. Offensively, he lacked the final consistency.

Bidstrup 4
The horse's tongue ran a lot as usual. Prevented a Kiev counter-attack in the first half and celebrated the move like a goal.

Capaldo 3
Inconspicuous in his unfamiliar role as a six-man. Not always close to the opponent, inconspicuous offensively.

Kjaergaard 3
The Dane has often been the decisive player in recent games. Inconspicuous yesterday, set up Daghim well for the 1-0.

Daghim 5
Justified his preference over Nene with a successful dribble at 1-0. Was otherwise the strongest Bull in attack.

Yeo 2
The Malian was unable to make an impact this time. Made an effort but was unsuccessful.

Gloukh 2
A poor evening for the Israeli! He didn't manage much, after 16 minutes he had a chance to make it 2:0 but missed.

Nene 3
No eye-catching actions.

Diambou 3
Came on for Capaldo, like Nene inconspicuous.

Gourna-Douath 2
Could not provide the necessary stability.

Ratkov 2
Did not make an impact.

Blank 0

OUR SCORES: 6 ready for the team, 5 very strong, 4 strong, 3 average, 2 weak, 1 not his day, 0 underused

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Kolland
Christoph Kolland
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare

Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,

die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.

Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf