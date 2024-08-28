"Krone" grades
Youngster stood out – one was off the pace
FC Red Bull Salzburg has done it! For the sixth time in a row, the team from Mozart's city has reached the UEFA Champions League. In the 1:1 draw against Dynamo Kiev, which sealed their ticket, one attacking player stood out in a particularly positive way. Some others, however, fell short. The "Krone" scores in detail.
Blaswich 3
No chance when conceding the goal, otherwise calm.
Van der Brempt 3
Little offensively, defensively solid.
Piatkowski 3
On the spot again several times with his tackles, but not uninvolved in the goal conceded.
Baidoo 2
Set up the opening goal with a strong run, but was completely off the pace afterwards. The man from Graz played extremely poor passes.
Dedic 3
Most of the Ukrainians' attacks came down his unfamiliar left flank. The Bosnian often struggled. Offensively, he lacked the final consistency.
Bidstrup 4
The horse's tongue ran a lot as usual. Prevented a Kiev counter-attack in the first half and celebrated the move like a goal.
Capaldo 3
Inconspicuous in his unfamiliar role as a six-man. Not always close to the opponent, inconspicuous offensively.
Kjaergaard 3
The Dane has often been the decisive player in recent games. Inconspicuous yesterday, set up Daghim well for the 1-0.
Daghim 5
Justified his preference over Nene with a successful dribble at 1-0. Was otherwise the strongest Bull in attack.
Yeo 2
The Malian was unable to make an impact this time. Made an effort but was unsuccessful.
Gloukh 2
A poor evening for the Israeli! He didn't manage much, after 16 minutes he had a chance to make it 2:0 but missed.
Nene 3
No eye-catching actions.
Diambou 3
Came on for Capaldo, like Nene inconspicuous.
Gourna-Douath 2
Could not provide the necessary stability.
Ratkov 2
Did not make an impact.
Blank 0
OUR SCORES: 6 ready for the team, 5 very strong, 4 strong, 3 average, 2 weak, 1 not his day, 0 underused
