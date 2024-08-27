New poll numbers
The Republicans might not like that at all: US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has caught up with Republican ex-president Donald Trump on the economy and crime, according to a poll.
According to the survey published on Tuesday, 43 percent of voters prefer Trump's approach to the economy, compared to 40 percent for Harris. Harris has completely closed the gap on the issue of crime. Here, both are now at 40 percent.
Trump's lead on economic issues is not significant given the poll's fluctuation margin of four percentage points. In the last Reuters/Ipsos poll at the end of July, he still led by eleven points on this issue.
Economy hugely important to US Americans
The survey conducted from August 23 to 25 once again confirms the importance of the economy in the election campaign. It is the most important issue for 26% of registered US voters, followed by political extremism and threats to democracy at 22% and immigration at 13%.
In some US states, the race is extremely close:
Neither candidate is overly popular, with 59 percent of voters having an unfavorable opinion of Trump and 52 percent of Harris, according to the survey. Conversely, the incumbent vice president was viewed favorably by 47 percent of voters, compared to 39 percent for Trump.
Close race looms
Following President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the election campaign, Harris took over the Democratic candidacy in July. According to polls, she has built up a small overall lead over Trump ahead of the vote on November 5. A close outcome is generally expected, not least due to the comparatively complicated election process in the USA.
