Because of family honor
Brothers lured into the forest and brutally beaten up
A family honor was the reason for a brutal act of violence in the Innviertel region of Upper Austria. Two Turkish families got in each other's way. It was about drug dealing and consumption. In a forest, the two "guilty parties" were then threatened with death and brutally beaten.
Because they blamed two Turkish brothers (27, 40) from Riedau for the fact that their own brother (24) was taking drugs, a 28-year-old and a 31-year-old and their cousin (23) hatched a perfidious plan. The four (all from Turkey) lured the two to a remote wooded area in Mehrnbach, threatened them with a blank-firing pistol and beat them up with wooden batons.
Cell phones taken away
After the attack, the perpetrators took their victims' cell phones and car keys and left them badly injured in the forest. Despite their injuries, the two men were able to find a spare key and drive to hospital.
All were reported to the police
"The investigation by detectives from the Ried police station in close cooperation with the public prosecutor's office indicates that the crime was motivated by family relationships and a strong sense of wounded pride," says police spokeswoman Heide Kopf. Both the perpetrator and the victim - the latter for drug dealing - have been charged.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
