A first hint!

Heidi Klum is already in the Halloween mood

Nachrichten
27.08.2024 16:30

There's still a little time until the ghoulish festival, but Heidi Klum is already in the Halloween mood. On Instagram, she showed the first detail of this year's costume and kept fans guessing.

"I see a hint of what's to come on October 31st ... can you do the same?" wrote Heidi Klum on Monday with a photo of her holding an eye up to the camera.

Is Klum about to become Tinkerbell?
Admittedly, this is not really a clue as to what costume she will surprise guests with at her traditional Halloween party this year. But Klum is having a lot of fun letting her fans guess two months before the spooky festival.

Klum finally published some fan suggestions in her Instagram stories. Will the 51-year-old possibly transform into the fairy Tinkerbell? Or will she bring out her dark side as the witch Malefiz from Sleeping Beauty? 

Klum and Kaulitz in partner costumes again
One thing is certain: this year it will once again be a couple's costume with husband Tom. Even if Heidi will of course be the center of attention again with her costume. 

In the last two years, the two have succeeded really well. While Heidi shone as a peacock with acrobats from Cirque du Soleil in 2023, Tom was her peacock's egg.

And the year before, when the model beauty caused a flurry of flashbulbs as a worm, it was Tom who hooked her. So fans can look forward to seeing which disguise will go with this eye again this year ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
Folgen Sie uns auf