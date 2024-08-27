A first hint!
Heidi Klum is already in the Halloween mood
There's still a little time until the ghoulish festival, but Heidi Klum is already in the Halloween mood. On Instagram, she showed the first detail of this year's costume and kept fans guessing.
"I see a hint of what's to come on October 31st ... can you do the same?" wrote Heidi Klum on Monday with a photo of her holding an eye up to the camera.
Is Klum about to become Tinkerbell?
Admittedly, this is not really a clue as to what costume she will surprise guests with at her traditional Halloween party this year. But Klum is having a lot of fun letting her fans guess two months before the spooky festival.
Klum finally published some fan suggestions in her Instagram stories. Will the 51-year-old possibly transform into the fairy Tinkerbell? Or will she bring out her dark side as the witch Malefiz from Sleeping Beauty?
Klum and Kaulitz in partner costumes again
One thing is certain: this year it will once again be a couple's costume with husband Tom. Even if Heidi will of course be the center of attention again with her costume.
In the last two years, the two have succeeded really well. While Heidi shone as a peacock with acrobats from Cirque du Soleil in 2023, Tom was her peacock's egg.
And the year before, when the model beauty caused a flurry of flashbulbs as a worm, it was Tom who hooked her. So fans can look forward to seeing which disguise will go with this eye again this year ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.