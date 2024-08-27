"I need help"
Attempted to rob woman with wooden slat and nail
The witness in the Vienna provincial court can almost still see the horror from the end of June: On her way to work, she was surprised by a man - armed with a wooden slat with a long nail sticking out of it. In front of the judge, the 35-year-old now admits: "I clearly need professional help. I can't do this on my own."
A 32-year-old woman was calmly waiting for the streetcar at Lerchenfelder Straße station early in the morning on June 28 when a man suddenly approached her at a fast pace - carrying a wooden slat with a nail sticking out of it. "He said: 'Give me cigarettes and money'," recalls the completely terrified woman in the Vienna Provincial Court. And keeps talking about "that look" that the accused had.
"Not a good mixture"
For which the 35-year-old now provides an explanation in front of the judge: "I took morphine, together with alcohol. And there was also heroin and cocaine." - "Not a good mixture," Ms. Rat comments dryly.
The Serb cannot therefore be charged with attempted robbery; he is only accused of committing a punishable offense while fully intoxicated. And he confesses to this. Even if he can no longer remember the episode with the wooden slat.
His defense lawyer Andreas Reichenbach explains: "In his memory, it wasn't robbery, he was just mooching off the woman." However, the 32-year-old reported extremely aggressive behavior. This was also confirmed by the officers who intervened later. Because the accused simply refused to drop the wooden slat with the nail and even attacked the officers with it, they had to incapacitate him with a defensive spray.
Not the first conflict with the law
The Serbian tried to make it clear in court that he didn't really want to harm anyone: "I can't imagine robbing someone for cigarettes and a bit of money. Robbery is a big deal."
This is not the first time the father of two has committed an offense. His previous convictions include theft, burglary and crimes against documents.
However, he is now open to improvement: "How much longer can this go on? I clearly need professional help. I can't do it on my own," says the 35-year-old, addressing his drug addiction.
Lawyer Andreas Reichenbach applies for therapy instead of a sentence for the 15 months he is serving. The verdict is final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.