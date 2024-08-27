Vorteilswelt
Details revealed

Ben Affleck has known his new flame longer than he thought

Nachrichten
27.08.2024 15:02

It seems that Ben Affleck is not really mourning his marriage to Jennifer Lopez. He is said to have been dating Kick Kennedy for a long time, as was revealed at the weekend. And the two have known each other for longer than expected ...

comment0 Kommentare

At the weekend, "Page Six" reported that Ben Affleck has been seeing Kick Kennedy, daughter of Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a lot in recent weeks. An insider has now revealed further surprising details about the actor and the 36-year-old to the Daily Mail. 

"Brief affair"
"Ben and Kick had a brief fling before he got back together with J.Lo," the insider revealed. "They met because Ben is from Boston, and when you live in Boston, the Kennedy family is like royalty." 

She is Ben Affleck's old/new flame: Kick Kennedy (Bild: www.viennareport.at/Robin Platzer/Twin Images)
She is Ben Affleck's old/new flame: Kick Kennedy
(Bild: www.viennareport.at/Robin Platzer/Twin Images)

At the time, Kathleen Kennedy, as Kick is actually called, was still "too young and not ready for anything serious", the insider continued. 

However, Affleck did not cheat on Kick, the insider emphasized, the meetings are - for the moment - still friendly. "They didn't have an affair during his marriage, but Kick's friends are surprised that Ben is seeing an old flame, whose family he considers royal, as soon as the divorce is filed."

"She's not a mistress"
Kick is a perfect match for the publicity-shy actor, the insider continues: "She thinks he's intelligent and a good match for her, but she's very secretive because she doesn't want to be seen as a mistress. She's not a lover. And she's not like J.Lo either, she likes to keep her private life private."

Kick is "not a mistress", the insider emphasized. She and Ben Affleck would just like to spend time together at the moment. They are not thinking about J.Lo's feelings. (Bild: Photo Press Service)
Kick is "not a mistress", the insider emphasized. She and Ben Affleck would just like to spend time together at the moment. They are not thinking about J.Lo's feelings.
(Bild: Photo Press Service)

However, the 36-year-old is not thinking about Lopez's feelings. "Kick likes Ben, and she honestly doesn't care what J.Lo thinks."

Affleck and Kennedy are said not to be making too many plans at the moment, however, and would rather see "day by day" where the relationship leads. In any case, Kick loves spending time with Affleck - preferably at the Beverly Hills Hotel because it "offers a level of privacy for celebrities that doesn't exist anywhere else", according to the insider. 

Comparisons with Affleck's ex-wife Jennifer Garner would certainly flatter Kick Kennedy, the insider concluded. The 36-year-old finds the "Alias" actress "very pretty".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
