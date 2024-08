One thing is certain: Nothing works without a club!

Nominations only until tomorrow!

What they all have in common is that they could all be awarded attractive prizes as part of the "Krone Herzensmensch" campaign. Together with the Lower Austrian Volunteer Center, the "Krone" is looking for associations that do outstanding work, be it in the area of - so important - integration or with voluntary and meaningful childcare. But social groups and initiatives that help the weakest members of our society can also be submitted until tomorrow, August 29.