"It was torture"
How Lopez is doing after ending her marriage to Affleck
Last week, Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck. An insider has now revealed that the Latina did not make the decision easy for herself and even speaks of "torture".
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were previously a couple in the early 2000s. A broken engagement, a big love comeback and two wedding celebrations later, the couple are now once again facing the ruins of their relationship.
Lopez wanted to save the marriage
The singer officially ended her marriage to the actor last week. She filed for divorce on their second wedding anniversary of all days.
A decision that was anything but easy for J.Lo, as an insider has now revealed to "People" magazine. On the contrary. Lopez is even finding the separation from Affleck very difficult. Especially because she had held on to the hope for so long that the marriage could still be saved.
"It's incredibly hard for her that Ben has decided to give up on the marriage, move on with his life and leave her behind," the insider revealed.
"It was almost torture for her"
He knows: "She didn't want a divorce. She wanted to solve the problems. They love each other. Jennifer is not the type to give up easily. It was almost torture for her to have to wait and see."
Despite the mixed feelings, she says the moment she filed the divorce papers with the Los Angeles County Superior Court, a real weight was lifted off her shoulders.
"After she filed for divorce, she seems relieved," the insider continued. "Her family and friends agree it was the right decision. She's surrounded by love and support. She's going to make it. She is strong and always comes out on top."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.