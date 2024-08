This fire department doesn’t just help in an emergency

Creating a place to come together

For example, during past storms: "During the last storms, we helped privately with the clean-up work after the operations, cut trees and removed debris." But a lot is also done for the residents outside of the operations - including through festivals and the installation of a curling and bowls pitch directly in front of the fire station, which can also be used by the village community: "Unfortunately, many pubs have closed and many places to get together have disappeared. We wanted to offer people something!" For their special camaraderie, the Florianis were nominated for the "Krone" Herzensmensch campaign!