As talented as Shiloh
Jolie daughter Zahara inspires with dance moves
In Angelina Jolie's family, Shiloh is clearly not the only one with a passion for dancing. A video has now emerged that shows that sister Zahara is in no way inferior to her when it comes to her sense of rhythm!
Zahara has been studying at the renowned Spelman College for two years now and has already settled in really well there. This is also proven by the latest recordings that are currently doing the rounds on TikTok.
Zahara gives Shiloh a run for her money
The 19-year-old is clearly having fun at a party organized by her sorority "Alpha Kappa Alpha". And proves it: Not only sister Shiloh cuts a fine figure when dancing.
Together with her fellow students, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt put on a really cool choreography to the rap song "Back Outside" by Anycia and Latto.
In the social media clip, Zahara can be seen in second place in the row in a green top and denim shorts. During the performance, it becomes clear that the celebrity daughter has not only rehearsed the dance moves perfectly, she also delivers them like a true professional.
Fans are thrilled
The fact that Zahara shares this passion with Shiloh, who has already appeared in a number of dance videos, has been met with enthusiasm on social media. "I'm so happy for Zahara! She is able to be herself and have fun with her fellow students. I've seen her in magazines growing up, I love seeing THIS instead," rejoiced one fan.
Another said: "This is what I want to see!!!" And yet another noted, "Zahara is having the time of her life."
Zahara now only goes by Jolie
As was announced at the end of last year, Zahara has decided to do without the famous surname of her adoptive father Brad Pitt. At her sisterhood's induction ceremony, she introduced herself with the words: "My name is Zahara Marley Jolie!".
In contrast to sister Zahara, Shiloh recently made her name change highly official: on her 18th birthday, she requested that Pitt be dropped from her name. Last week, it was announced that the request had been approved and the biological daughter of the former Hollywood dream couple will henceforth only be called Shiloh Jolie.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
