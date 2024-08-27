Andreas Herzog: “This really makes my heart bleed”

"I think that's funny"

It would be really cool for Austrian soccer if Salzburg were in the Champions League alongside Sturm Graz. At the same time, however, there is a drop of bitterness. When I look at the Salzburg squad and see only three Austrians, my heart really bleeds. Don't get me wrong - what Salzburg has achieved in recent years has been great. But year after year they win almost all the titles with the academy teams and then they still only bring in foreign players. I find that strange, because this is about an Austrian team and the image of Austrian soccer.