"Krone" column
Andreas Herzog: “This really makes my heart bleed”
Andreas Herzog writes in his "Krone" column about Salzburg's final step on the road to the Champions League and the Bulls' squad ...
When a new coach comes in and starts a run like this, it's an important sign for a club. Salzburg have done that with Pep Lijnders. After the 2:0 win away at Dynamo Kiev, I firmly believe that they won't let it slip from their grasp and will qualify for the Champions League. Kiev are an unpleasant team, but they're not Real Madrid or Manchester City, so I don't think they can turn it around tomorrow.
"I think that's funny"
It would be really cool for Austrian soccer if Salzburg were in the Champions League alongside Sturm Graz. At the same time, however, there is a drop of bitterness. When I look at the Salzburg squad and see only three Austrians, my heart really bleeds. Don't get me wrong - what Salzburg has achieved in recent years has been great. But year after year they win almost all the titles with the academy teams and then they still only bring in foreign players. I find that strange, because this is about an Austrian team and the image of Austrian soccer.
At the same time, of course, I hope that the Salzburg stadium is sold out today against Dynamo Kiev. That hasn't been the case very often recently, but the team definitely deserves it.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.