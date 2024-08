A comparison of deportations under Karner and Kickl

For years there has been a battle between the ÖVP and FPÖ over who has the upper hand on asylum issues. Viewed objectively, the blue party took up the issue of illegal migration much earlier than the ÖVP. It was former Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz who gave the People's Party a different political direction here. Even as foreign minister, he was responsible for "closing the Balkan route". Kurz was happy to ignore the fact that the Turkey deal negotiated by Angela Merkel was a basic prerequisite for this.