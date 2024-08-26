Criticism of coach
LASK already had a “whisperer” on the bench
With the worst start to a Bundesliga season since promotion in 2017, LASK head to Bucharest for the play-off second leg on Wednesday. Criticism of coach Thomas Darazs is getting louder and louder, scenes at the 1:2 in Vienna are now fueling the rumor mill!
"I'm positive about the first performance against Bucharest, we were completely superior. I'm positive about the way we ran. I'm positive that we have a team with a strong character," said LASK coach Thomas Darazs after the 2-1 defeat against Austria, the third league defeat in a row, with (unrealistic) slogans of perseverance. However, this does not change the fact that Linz have made their worst start to a season since being promoted back to the top flight in 2017 with just three points from four games - and with a bloated "luxury squad".
The criticism of Darazs is getting louder and louder. "The most expensive squad in history, but they're cutting back on the coach," was one of the friendliest fan comments.
Interlocutor at the airport
The next acid test awaits on Thursday in the play-off second leg in Bucharest for the Europa League. "What I will promise is that I will not stop preparing and working as well as possible with my lads," Darazs tries to convince them. What else currently speaks in favor of the 46-year-old boarding the plane to Romania? At least he was named by LASK as an official contact at the press conference at Hörsching airport on Wednesday.
Who is in charge?
What Darazs has to say behind the scenes has been questioned by insiders for weeks. Scenes during the 2-1 defeat at Austria have given rise to even more speculation. Especially as Andreas Wieland, who had already stepped in as an emergency solution in 2021 and returned to Linz in January, took a seat on the bench in Vienna and had several exchanges with Darazs. Why this should be necessary in his role as technical director and head of youth development is open to question.
"Shame on you!"
A small glimmer of hope for LASK in the current situation: FCSB, their opponents for the Europa League, are also in crisis and are only second last after Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Sibiu. Fans chanted: "If you don't play soccer, go away - shame, shame, shame on you!"
