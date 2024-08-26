LASK already had a “whisperer” on the bench

Who is in charge?

What Darazs has to say behind the scenes has been questioned by insiders for weeks. Scenes during the 2-1 defeat at Austria have given rise to even more speculation. Especially as Andreas Wieland, who had already stepped in as an emergency solution in 2021 and returned to Linz in January, took a seat on the bench in Vienna and had several exchanges with Darazs. Why this should be necessary in his role as technical director and head of youth development is open to question.