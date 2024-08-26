Australia introduces right to disconnect

It's about the mental health of workers

It's also about the mental health of workers, Albanese continued. People should be able to take a break from their work and devote themselves to their families and their lives. The trade unions welcomed the law. "Today is a historic day for working people," said Michele O'Neil, President of the trade union umbrella organization ACTU. In future, they would no longer be exposed to the stress of having to "constantly answer unreasonable calls and emails from work".