Rusty car with a sticker

Despite serious defects in the vehicle, the 41-year-old defendant from Oberland issued a positive expert opinion at the end of March last year. When the car was taken out of circulation almost 1480 kilometers later during an inspection and inspected by the motor vehicle expert of the state of Vorarlberg, Christian Wolf, the rust bucket was revealed to him in the form of a broken spring and a torn brake hose. In addition, the wishbone had been installed incorrectly. Wolf's conclusion is clear: "The car should never have been allowed on the road."